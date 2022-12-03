POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Harrison Butler scored 22 points as Southern Utah beat Idaho State 69-59 on Saturday night.

Butler also contributed five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (5-4). Tevian Jones added 13 points, while Maizen Fausett scored 12.

Miguel Tomley led the way for the Bengals (2-7) with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Austin Smellie added 11 points and six rebounds, while Jared Rodriguez scored nine.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.