Butler leads 5 in double figures, UC Irvine routs La Verne

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)JC Butler had 18 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters easily defeated La Verne 100-41 on Tuesday night.

Justin Hohn added 12 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp chipped in 11, Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 10 and Bent Leuchten had 10.

Isaiah Knox had 8 points for the Leopards. John Malone II also had 8 points.

