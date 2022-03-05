OGDEN, Utah (AP)Harrison Butler and John Knight III scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah topped Weber State 80-70 on Saturday night. Aanen Moody added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.

Jason Spurgin had 11 points for Southern Utah (20-10, 14-6 Big Sky Conference).

Jamison Overton scored a career-high 23 points for the Wildcats (20-11, 13-7). Koby McEwen added 17 points and seven rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 11 points.

The Thunderbirds evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Southern Utah 92-84 on Jan. 24.

