Buster scores 39 to carry Lamar past McNeese 96-91

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Davion Buster scored a career-high 39 points to lead Lamar to a 96-91 victory over McNeese on Saturday.

Anderson Kopp had 19 points for Lamar (11-11, 5-6 Southland Conference). T.J. Atwood added 17 points and seven rebounds. V.J. Holmes had nine points and 10 assists.

A.J. Lawson had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Cowboys (12-10, 7-4), whose seven-game win streak came to an end. Sha’markus Kennedy added 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Trey Johnson had 12 points. Roydell Brown had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Lamar faces Central Arkansas at home on Wednesday. McNeese takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Wednesday.

