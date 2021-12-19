Burton scores 29 to carry Richmond past Old Dominion 67-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond topped Old Dominion 67-61 on Sunday.

Grant Golden had 15 points for the Spiders (8-4), who have won five in a row. Nathan Cayo added 11 points. Burton made 10 of 12 free throws.

Austin Trice scored a season-high 20 points for the Monarchs (5-7). C.J. Keyser added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES