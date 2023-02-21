RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton scored 20 points to help Richmond defeat Saint Louis 81-78 on Tuesday night.

Burton added nine rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Matt Grace scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Jason Nelson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Javonte Perkins led the Billikens (18-10, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Gibson Jimerson added 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Louis. In addition, Javon Pickett had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.