PITTSBURGH (AP)Tyler Burton tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Richmond to a 74-57 win over Duquesne on Tuesday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 17 points for Richmond (14-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nathan Cayo added 10 points.

Leon Ayers III had 14 points for the Dukes (6-13, 1-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Toby Okani added 13 points and Tre Williams had 10 points.

