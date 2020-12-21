Burrell carries W. Illinois to 1st win at UT-Martin 81-63

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Cameron Burrell tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double to lift Western Illinois to its first-ever win at UT-Martin, 81-63, on Sunday.

The loss was also UT-Martin’s first in four games this season.

Will Carius had 18 points for Western Illinois (2-4), scoring the first 11 for the Leathernecks who took an 11-2 start. Justin Brookens added 15 points with five assists. Tamell Pearson had 11 points and three blocks.

Cameron Holden had 12 points for the Skyhawks (3-1). Anthony Thomas added 10 points. The 3-0 start was UT-Martin’s best since the 1989-90 season.

Eden Holt, the Skyhawks’ second leading scorer at 16.0 points per game, scored five on 1-for-7 shooting.

The Leathernecks dominated the paint, 32-20, and held a 41-32 rebounding edge.

