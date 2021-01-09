Burns scores 26 to lift Colgate over Boston U. 86-79

BOSTON (AP)Jordan Burns had 26 points as Colgate defeated Boston University 86-79 on Saturday night.

Tucker Richardson had 14 points for Colgate (2-1, 2-1 Patriot League). Nelly Cummings added 14 points. Jack Ferguson had 12 points.

Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (1-2, 1-2). Walter Whyte added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 13 points.

