Burns scores 22 to lift Colgate past Army 92-83

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Jordan Burns scored 22 points as Colgate stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating Army 92-83 on Sunday night.

The win streak gives Colgate its best record through 10 Patriot League games in program history. Army was coming off a three-week break for COVID-19 concerns.

Jack Ferguson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Colgate (9-1, 9-1 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jeff Woodward had 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

Jalen Rucker had 18 points for the Black Knights (9-6, 5-5). Lonnie Grayson added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Caldwell had 15 points and four steals. He also had seven turnovers.

The Raiders improve to 3-1 against the Black Knights, with Sunday’s win extending their North Division lead over Army to three games.

