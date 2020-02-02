Burns scores 22 to lead Oral Roberts over Denver 86-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Deondre Burns had 22 points as Oral Roberts beat Denver 86-77 on Saturday night.

R.J. Fuqua had 19 points for Oral Roberts (12-10, 5-4 Summit League). Kevin Obanor added 14 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 30 points for the Pioneers (5-19, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ade Murkey added 24 points and seven rebounds.

Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota on the road on Thursday. Denver faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞