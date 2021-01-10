Burns scores 17 to lift Colgate past Boston U 89-45

BOSTON (AP)Jordan Burns posted 17 points, six rebounds and six assists as Colgate romped past Boston University 89-45 on Sunday night.

Jack Ferguson had 14 points for Colgate (3-1, 3-1 Patriot League). Sam Thomson added seven rebounds.

Sukhmail Mathon had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Terriers (1-3, 1-3). Walter Whyte added 10 points.

