Burns scores 15 to lift Colgate past Boston U. 78-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Jordan Burns posted 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Colgate stretched its win streak to 10 games, defeating Boston University 78-63 on Sunday.

Nelly Cummings had 11 points for Colgate (11-1, 11-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward added 10 points. Keegan Records had 10 points.

Sukhmail Mathon had 14 points for the Terriers (5-8, 5-8). Walter Whyte added seven rebounds.

The Raiders are undefeated in four games against the Terriers this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Boston University 82-72 on Saturday.

