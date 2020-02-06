Live Now
Burns, Richardson lead Colgate over Lehigh 81-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Jordan Burns had 16 points to lead five Colgate players in double figures as the Raiders routed Lehigh 81-51 on Wednesday night.

Tucker Richardson added 13 points for the Raiders. Keegan Records and Will Rayman each chipped in 11 points, and Jack Ferguson had 10. Rayman also had 10 rebounds, while Records posted seven rebounds and three blocks.

Marques Wilson had 12 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-18, 2-9 Patriot League), whose losing streak reached seven games. Jeameril Wilson added 10 points.

Jordan Cohen, who led the Mountain Hawks in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Colgate (18-6, 9-2) faces Navy at home on Saturday. Lehigh takes on Lafayette on the road on Saturday.

