Burns lifts Winthrop over SIU-Edwardsville 93-73

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)D.J. Burns had 19 points as Winthrop routed Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 93-73 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Winthrop posted a season-high 15 3-pointers with four apiece from Chandler Vaudrin and Josh Ferguson.

Vaudrin had 13 points and six rebounds for Winthrop (5-7). Hunter Hale and Ferguson each scored 12 points. Burns was 9 for 12 from the field as the Eagles shot 51%, including 15 of 29 from distance.

Winthrop scored the opening 11 points of the game and led by 15 points at the break.

Cam Williams and Zeke Moore had 15 points apiece for the Cougars (2-9), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Tyresse Williford had 12 points and six assists. SIUE put up 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Winthrop faces Elon at home on Saturday. SIUE plays Detroit Mercy on the road on Saturday.

