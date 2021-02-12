Burk scores 36 to lead IUPUI past UIC 89-69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Marcus Burk scored a season-high 36 points as IUPUI romped past Illinois-Chicago 89-69 on Friday.

Burk hit 15 of 20 shots.

Jaylen Minnett had 22 points for IUPUI (6-8, 5-8 Horizon League). Elyjah Goss scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds, and Mike DePersia had 14 assists.

Teyvion Kirk had 19 points and six assists for the Flames (8-10, 5-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Maurice Commander added 15 points and Rob Howard had 14 points.

