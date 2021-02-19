Burk scores 24 to lead IUPUI over Youngstown State 72-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Marcus Burk had 24 points as IUPUI narrowly defeated Youngstown State 72-70 on Friday.

Burk shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Azariah Seay had 14 points for IUPUI (8-8, 7-8 Horizon League). Mike DePersia added 13 points and Elyjah Goss had 14 rebounds.

Darius Quisenberry had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins (13-11, 8-11), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Naz Bohannon added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrett Covington also had 16 points.

Quisenberry was off the mark on a contested 3-pointer as time expired.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES