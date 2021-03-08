Burford lifts Elon past Hofstra 76-58 in CAA tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Darius Burford had 19 points to lead five Elon players in double figures as the eighth-seeded Phoenix upset fourth-seeded Hofstra 76-58 in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tourney on Monday night.

Elon, which upended top-seeded James Madison 72-71 on Sunday, will face No. 6 Drexel or No. 2 Northeastern in the championship on Tuesday.

Hunter Woods and Ikenna Ndugba added 14 points apiece for the Phoenix (10-8). Hunter McIntosh and Simon Wright chipped in 10 points each. Woods also had seven rebounds, while Ndugba posted 10 rebounds.

Jalen Ray had 20 points for the Pride (13-10). Caleb Burgess added 16 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points.

Tareq Coburn, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Pride, scored only 6 points. He hit 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES