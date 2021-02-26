Burden lifts Kennesaw State past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP)Terrell Burden had a season-high 20 points as Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 80-63 on Friday night.

Spencer Rodgers had 18 points for Kennesaw State (5-18, 2-13 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 13 points, Nate Springs had 10, and Brandon Stroud grabbed 13 rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-7, 4-5). Dom London and Cyrus Largie each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES