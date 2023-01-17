BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Zid Powell scored 27 points to help Buffalo defeat Bowling Green 100-71 on Tuesday night.

Powell had 10 rebounds for the Bulls (9-9, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Curtis Jones added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 7 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Falcons (8-10, 2-3) were led in scoring by Leon Ayers III, who finished with 23 points. Chandler Turner added 17 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green. Samari Curtis also had 11 points and four assists.

