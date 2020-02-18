Bucknell snaps road streak, cruise past Holy Cross, 69-48

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Andrew Funk posted 19 points as Bucknell cruised past Holy Cross 69-48 on Monday night.

John Meeks had 18 points and Avi Toomer added 10 for Bucknell (11-17, 7-8 Patriot League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak.

The Bison snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a win over American and, with back-to-back wins, are looking to catch Navy in the conference standings to improve their first-round position for the conference tournament. Bucknell trails the Midshipmen by a half game. Navy plays at American Wednesday.

Bucknell knocked down a season-high 15 3-pointers. Funk was 5 of 9 from distance while Meeks hit 4 of 9.

Matt Faw had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-25, 2-13), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Joe Pridgen added 12 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. Bucknell defeated Holy Cross 75-60 on Jan. 11. Bucknell plays Lehigh on the road on Sunday. Holy Cross plays Colgate on the road on Sunday.

