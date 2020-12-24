Buckingham carries CS Bakersfield past Pepperdine 79-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)De’Monte Buckingham had 20 points as Cal State Bakersfield romped past Pepperdine 79-51 on Wednesday.

Ronne Readus had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (4-3). Czar Perry added 10 points. Shaun Williams had six assists.

Sedrick Altman had 11 points for the Waves (4-5). Colbey Ross added 10 points. Kendall Munson had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery