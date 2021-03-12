Bryant Jr. leads Norfolk St. past NC Central 87-58 in MEAC

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. scored a career-high 30 points as Norfolk State rolled past North Carolina Central 87-58 in the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The win sends the Spartans directly to Saturday’s championship game as their semifinal opponent, top-seeded North Carolina A&T, was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test within its program.

Bryant shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and Norfolk State opened the game with a barrage of treys, jumping out to a 17-0 lead.

Kashaun Hicks had 13 points for Norfolk State (15-7). Devante Carter added 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Chris Ford had eight rebounds.

C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles (5-9). Deven Palmer added 14 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES