Bruner scores 30 as USC Upstate catches fire in 2nd half

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Tommy Bruner scored a season-high 30 points as South Carolina Upstate used a 31-point swing after halftime to beat Campbell 91-74 on Saturday night and win a third straight.

Bryson Mozone added 13 points for South Carolina Upstate (10-13, 5-5 Big South Conference). Nevin Zink added 11 points. Dalvin White had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Spartans trailed 48-38 early in the second half, but caught fire and surged to a 71-50 lead in a little more than eight minutes. Everette Hammond, despite shooting 2-for-12 and 10 points under his average, put USC Upstate ahead by 21 with a jumper at the 10:08 mark as the Spartans scored a season-high 57 points on 66% shooting in the second half.

Cedric Henderson Jr. scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-11, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ja’Cor Nelson added 11 points.

South Carolina Upstate matches up against UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday. Campbell faces Winthrop on the road on Thursday.

