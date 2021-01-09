Brown scores 37 to carry The Citadel past Chattanooga 92-87

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Hayden Brown had a career-high 37 points plus 13 rebounds as The Citadel stretched its season-opening winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Chattanooga 92-87 on Saturday.

Brown shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and shot 10 for 12 from the line.

Kaiden Rice had 21 points and six rebounds for The Citadel (8-0, 1-0 Southern Conference). Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Stephen Clark had eight points, five blocks and four assists.

Chattanooga scored 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Stefan Kenic had 19 points for the Mocs (10-3, 1-3). Jamaal Walker added 17 points. Josh Ayeni had 17 points and seven rebounds.

