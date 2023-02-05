LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Jordan Brown had 26 points and Louisiana picked up its 10th straight win with a 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

Brown added 20 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. was 8-of-14 shooting and scored 20. Themus Fulks pitched in with 12 points, seven assists and three steals.

The Thundering Herd (19-6, 8-4) were led by Taevion Kinsey with 28 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen added nine points and seven rebounds, while Kamdyn Curfman had nine points and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Louisiana visits Southern Miss, while Marshall visits Coastal Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.