Brown scores 25 to lift Murray St. past UT Martin 84-55

HONOLULU (AP)JaQuori McLaughlin scored 19 points and Devearl Ramsey scored 17 with the help of all his 10-made foul shots and UC Santa Barbara beat Hawaii 81-74 in overtime on Saturday night.

Amadou Sow added 16 points for the Gauchos (14-3, 8-2 Big West Conference) and Miles Norris chipped in 11.