DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Kyree Brown’s 23 points helped New Hampshire defeat Albany (NY) 84-65 on Wednesday night.

Brown had five rebounds for the Wildcats (9-10, 4-3 America East Conference). Matt Herasme scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Nick Johnson shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Marcus Jackson finished with 15 points for the Great Danes (6-16, 1-6). Sarju Patel added 14 points for Albany (NY). In addition, Gerald Drumgoole Jr. finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. New Hampshire hosts UMass-Lowell and Albany (NY) hosts Maine.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.