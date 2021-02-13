Brown scores 21 to carry Weber St. over Montana 91-82

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Isiah Brown had 21 points as Weber State defeated Montana 91-82 on Saturday.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Weber State (12-5, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds. Dontay Bassett and Michal Kozak both had 13 points.

Josh Vazquez had 17 points for the Grizzlies (9-10, 5-7). Cameron Parker added 15 points and seven assists. Kyle Owens had 12 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES