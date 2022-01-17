Brown scores 19 to lead Murray State past Eastern Illinois

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Tevin Brown had 19 points as Murray State rolled past Eastern Illinois 72-46 on Monday.

KJ Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Murray State (15-2, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Trae Hannibal added eight rebounds. Justice Hill had six assists.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis had five steals for the Panthers (2-14, 0-3), who have lost seven straight games.

