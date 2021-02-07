Brown scores 14 to lift S. Illinois past Bradley 69-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Lance Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.3 seconds to play and Trent Brown scored 14 points as Southern Illinois narrowly beat Bradley 69-68 on Sunday.

Ben Harvey had 12 points for Southern Illinois (9-7, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 11 points. Anthony D’Avanzo had 10 points.

Ja’Shon Henry had 17 points for the Braves (10-11, 4-8). Rienk Mast added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Salukis leveled the season series against the Braves with the win. Bradley defeated Southern Illinois 74-66 last Saturday.

