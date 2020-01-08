Brown rolls past D-III Johnson & Wales, posts 79-53 victory

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Brown dished out a season-best 21 assists and blocked a season-high 10 shots while easily beating Division III Johnson & Wales (RI) 79-53 on Tuesday night.

Matt DeWolf led the Bears with four assists with Tamenang Choh added four more. Perry Cowan had 11 points for Brown (7-6). Joshua Howard added 11 points and four blocks.

Brian Hogan-Gary had 31 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Chris Lugo added 6 points and four rebounds. Nate Patenude had nine rebounds.

Brown has a 10-day break before playing at Yale next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞