Brown, Robinson lead Murray State past UT Martin 84-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Tevin Brown had 20 points and Demond Robinson had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Murray State defeated UT Martin 84-62 on Thursday night.

KJ Williams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Murray State (12-5, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which has won six in a row. Jaiveon Eaves added 14 points.

Murray State dominated the first half and led 43-24 at the break.

Quintin Dove had 18 points for the Skyhawks (5-11, 1-4). Parker Stewart and Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 15 points apiece, Hawthorne adding seven rebounds.

The Racers swept the season series, following up on an 89-76 victory on Jan. 2.

Murray State plays at Southeast Missouri on Saturday. UT Martin plays at home against Austin Peay on Saturday.

