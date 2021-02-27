Brown lifts Weber State over Sacramento State 72-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Zahir Porter scored 20 points, Isiah Brown made an uncontested layup with 1.5 seconds to go, and Weber State narrowly beat Sacramento State 72-70 on Saturday.

Brown finished with 18 points for Weber State (16-5, 11-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Dillon Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Michal Kozak had seven rebounds. Porter hit 9 of 12 shots.

Ethan Esposito tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (7-10, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler each had 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 82-73 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES