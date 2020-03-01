Live Now
Brown lifts McNeese State over Houston Baptist 100-80

NCAA Men's Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Roydell Brown had 23 points and 10 rebounds as McNeese State routed Houston Baptist 100-80 on Saturday night.

Dru Kuxhausen added 21 points for McNeese State (14-15, 9-9 Southland Conference). Sha’markus Kennedy had 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. A.J. Lawson added 13 points.

McNeese State scored 60 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Ian DuBose had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Huskies (3-24, 3-15), who have lost seven consecutive games. Jalon Gates added 18 points. Benjamin Uloko had 14 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 102-89 on Jan. 25. McNeese State takes on Nicholls State on the road on Wednesday. Houston Baptist plays Incarnate Word on the road on Wednesday.

