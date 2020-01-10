Brown leads Murray St. past Jacksonville St. 72-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Tevin Brown had 24 points as Murray State edged past Jacksonville State 72-68 on Thursday night.

Brown shot 8 for 10 from the foul line and added six rebounds.

KJ Williams had 13 points for Murray State (10-5, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Anthony Smith added eight rebounds.

Jacara Cross had 16 points for the Gamecocks (7-9, 2-1). De’Torrion Ware added 15 points and seven rebounds and Martin Roub had 12 points.

Murray State faces Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville State takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞