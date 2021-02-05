Brown II leads CSU Northridge past UC Davis 80-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Darius Brown II had 15 points and six assists as Cal State Northridge narrowly beat UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

TJ Starks had 18 points for Cal State Northridge (7-7, 3-4 Big West Conference). Vante Hendrix added 14 points. Festus Ndumanya had 11 points.

Caleb Fuller scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Aggies (3-6, 1-4). Ezra Manjon added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES