Brown II leads CSU Northridge past UC Davis 80-77

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Jarron Coleman had 19 points to lead six Ball State players in double figures as the Cardinals beat Toledo 81-67 on Saturday.

Luke Bumbalough added 14 points for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas chipped in 13, Brachen Hazen scored 12 and Kani Acree and Ishmael El-Amin had 10 each. Hazen had 11 rebounds.