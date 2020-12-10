Brown double-double leads Miami (OH) past W. Illinois 67-57

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Dalonte Brown recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 67-57 win over Western Illinois in the opening round of the Miami Invitational on Wednesday.

Mekhi Lairy and Isaiah Lands-Coleman each added 12 points for Miami (Ohio), which opened the game on a 14-0 run. Lands-Coleman added six rebounds for the RedHawks (2-1).

Dae Dae Grant, who led the RedHawks in scoring coming into the contest with 12.0 points per game, was held to only 3 points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

Will Carius had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (0-3). Tamell Pearson added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Watson Jr. had 10 points.

