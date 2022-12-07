KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Kino Lilly Jr. scored 14 points as Brown beat Rhode Island 59-58 on Wednesday night.

Lilly also contributed three steals for the Bears (6-4). Kalu Anya scored nine points while going 3 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Paxson Wojcik recorded eight points and shot 3 for 14 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Ishmael Leggett finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Rams (2-7). Brayon Freeman added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Rhode Island. Malik Martin also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.