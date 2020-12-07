Brown, Collins lead D-III Greensboro past Longwood 67-64

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Matthew Brown scored the last three points, hitting a go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds remaining and Greyson Collins added 24 points as Division III Greensboro upset Longwood 67-64 on Sunday.

Kevon Meertins scored19 points for Greensboro. Brown finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. The Pride came from five points back in the last 2:30, leading 65-64 on Brown’s jump shot.

Amilla Huggins blocked a potential go-ahead shot by Longwood’s Justin Hill with 10 seconds to go. The Lancers fouled Brown, who made both free throws for the final score.

Longwood fashioned runs of 12-0 and 11-2 as the teams battled through the second half.

Christian Wilson had 15 points for the Lancers (0-3). Justin Hill added 14 points and seven rebounds. Juan Munoz had 10 points.

