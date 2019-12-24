Brown, Carter carry Seattle past Long Beach State 79-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
SEATTLE (AP)Terrell Brown had 17 points, eight assists and four steals to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks romped past Long Beach State 79-57 on Monday.

Myles Carter added 13 points, Morgan Means chipped in 12, Delante Jones scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10 for the Redhawks (7-7). Means also had nine assists and eight rebounds. Brown entered leading the team in scoring at 20.7 points per game.

Seattle forced a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 28 points.

Joshua Morgan had 11 points, three assists and three blocks for the 49ers (4-10). Chance Hunter added 10 points and six rebounds. LBSU was held to 36% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

Seattle plays Saint Mary’s on the road on Saturday. Long Beach State faces Florida on the road on Saturday.

