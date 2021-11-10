Brown carries Louisiana-Lafayette past West Florida 81-47

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Jordan Brown registered 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past West Florida 81-47 on Tuesday night.

Kobe Julien had 12 points and three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0). Kentrell Garnett added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had eight rebounds.

Darrin Jenkins had 10 points for the Argonauts. Daniel Sofield added six rebounds. David Petit-Homme had seven rebounds.

