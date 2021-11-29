Brown, Burns lead Murray State over Campbellsville 98-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Tevin Brown had 20 points and DJ Burns scored 19 as Murray State routed Campbellsville 98-61 on Monday night.

Justice Hill added 15 points and eight assists for the Racers (6-1), while Trae Hannibal scored 10.

Jace Wallace had 15 points for the Tigers. Darius Harding added 11 points and six rebounds. Keaston Brown scored 10.

