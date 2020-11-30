Broome lifts Morehead State over Arkansas State 69-61

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Johni Broome had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State topped Arkansas State 69-61 on Sunday.

De’Von Cooper had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (1-2). Ta’lon Cooper added three blocks.

Caleb Fields tied a career high with 22 points for the Red Wolves (0-2). Christian Willis added 14 points.

