Broome lifts Morehead State over Arkansas State 69-61

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Johni Broome had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State topped Arkansas State 69-61 on Sunday.
De’Von Cooper had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (1-2). Ta’lon Cooper added three blocks.
Caleb Fields tied a career high with 22 points for the Red Wolves (0-2). Christian Willis added 14 points.
