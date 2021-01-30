Broome leads Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 74-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Johni Broome had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Morehead State won its ninth straight game, beating Tennessee Tech 74-55 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 15 points for Morehead State (13-6, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference). James Baker, Jr. added 10 points.

Jr. Clay had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-16, 2-9). Shandon Goldman added 11 points and eight rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had six assists.

Tennessee Tech scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 57-54 on Jan. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES