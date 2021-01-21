Broome carries Morehead St. past SE Missouri 76-65

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Johni Broome recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Morehead State to a 76-65 win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.

Devon Cooper had 17 points for Morehead State (10-6, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Ta’lon Cooper added 15 points. James Baker, Jr. had 11 points.

DQ Nicholas had 17 points for the Redhawks (4-9, 2-5). Nolan Taylor added 13 points. Chris Harris had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks on the season. Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri 64-50 last Saturday.

