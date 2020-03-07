Brodeur scores 22 to carry Penn past Cornell 78-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP)AJ Brodeur had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Pennsylvania topped Cornell 78-64 on Friday night.

Brodeur made 9 of 12 from the field.

Max Martz had 12 points for Penn (15-11, 7-6 Ivy League). Jordan Dingle added 12 points. Ryan Betley had 11 points.

Terrance McBride had 22 points for the Big Red (6-20, 3-10). Dean Noll added 11 points. Kobe Dickson had 11 points.

The Quakers improve to 2-0 against the Big Red for the season. Penn defeated Cornell 79-73 on Feb. 9. Penn finishes out the regular season against Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell finishes out the regular season against Princeton on the road on Saturday.

