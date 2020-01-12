Brinson scores single-game record 37, NJIT tops N. Florida

NCAA Men's Basketball
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)San Antonio Brinson ignited for 37 points – a single-game program record as well as his career best – and NJIT broke its seven-game road losing streak, defeating North Florida 78-66 on Saturday.

Brinson, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, made 16 of 23 field goals, adding eight rebounds and five assists as the Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 Atlantic Sun) handed North Florida (10-9, 3-1) its first conference loss and snapped the Ospreys’ 10-game home win streak.

Shyquan Gibbs tossed in a season-high 21 points and combined with Brinson to shoot 25-for-35 as NJIT finished 30-for-51 (59%).

Wajid Aminu scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Ospreys while Ivan Gandia-Rosa and Garrett Sams added 11 points each.

NJIT matches up against Lipscomb at home on Thursday. North Florida faces crosstown rival Jacksonville in the River City Rumble on Thursday.

