Brim leads North Alabama over Kennesaw State 66-43

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)C.J. Brim had 19 points as North Alabama easily defeated Kennesaw State 66-43 on Friday night.

Emanuel Littles had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Alex Peterson had nine points for the Owls (3-10, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Owls, had eight points.

