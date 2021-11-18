Brewer scores 25 to carry FIU over Ball St. 73-60

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local teen is making waves on the national stage for her skills on horseback. Seventeen-year-old Lauren Jorgensen has worked her way up to a series of prestigious national equestrian competitions in recent months.

The Albuquerque Academy senior has been riding since she was just four years old and now competes in the art of equitation which emphasizes the rider's form. Jorgensen recently swept a regional competition sending her to the Capital Challenge, a national contest in Maryland.